The Green Bay Packers are no strangers to bold moves like trading two first-round picks plus a Pro Bowl defender for Micah Parsons. Well, back in 2023, the Packers made another bold move, trading a future Hall of Fame quarterback, just so their younger one could get a chance to play.

While the decision to make Jordan Love the 26th overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft was bold, especially considering Aaron Rodgers would go on to win two more MVP awards, it was the right choice. Now, Love has three seasons of experience as the Packers’ starting QB. While he learned from one of the all-time greats, Love has since become one of the NFL’s best QBs too.

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Recently, the NFL began revealing its annual top 100 player rankings list. To no surprise, the list included Parsons and Love, but their actual placement within the rankings may have ruffled some feathers.

Parsons Thinks Jordan Love Got Disrespected by NFL Top 100

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As a former Defensive Player of the Year winner and three-time First-Team All-Pro selection, no one questions whether Parsons is among the NFL’s greatest players today. It’s why no one batted an eye when the Packers paid a heavy price to acquire him. If anything, the Dallas Cowboys took more heat from that blockbuster.

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Parsons’ actual ranking hasn’t been revealed yet, but being that the NFL starts from the bottom, counting in reverse order from 100 down to 1, Parsons’ time is surely coming.

While we don’t know how high Parsons will rank, Love’s placement has already been revealed, much to the dismay of Parsons.

Love ranked No. 72 on the NFL player poll of the league’s best players. Parsons believes that’s far too low for his quarterback, and shared a prompt reaction on social media.

“71 players in the NFL aren’t better than Jordan love!” Parsons wrote.

71 players in the NFL aren’t better than Jordan love! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) July 10, 2026

According to his peers, 71 players are indeed better than Love. Interestingly enough, Love’s ranking has been on a steady decline.

In 2024, players voted him 34th. Last season, he landed at No. 68. While he fell four more spots this time around, Love should get more help from his pass-catchers in 2026, especially if tight end Tucker Kraft can return to peak form.

We’ll see if Parsons (or Love) has a similar reaction once we learn where the All-Pro pass-rusher lands among his peers. Last year, Parsons ranked 36th.

Related: Predicting 1 Breakout Candidate for All 32 NFL Teams in 2026