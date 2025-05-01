Miami Dolphins insider: Jalen Ramsey will be cut or traded soon

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

As the 2025 NFL Draft approached, Miami Dolphins rumors involving a Jalen Ramsey trade began to circulate. After all, the Dolphins have been open to a trade involving the 30-year-old seven-time Pro Bowler since the offseason began.

The Dolphins didn’t end up trading Ramsey during the draft, but the NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe still believes Miami could end up cutting or trading the three-time All-Pro in May or June.

Big week for Dolphins adding key big boys to DL/OL trenches. Size & physicality. This weekend the stadium transforms into eye-opening Formula 1 race @f1miami.



More on it & Jalen Ramsey/CB position.

Surely, some team has to have interest in a playmaker who’s been regarded as one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL since he arrived as the fifth overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

While Ramsey managed to stay healthy and start all 17 games last season, he’s guaranteed $24 million in 2025, which could be too much for their budget. However, simply cutting Ramsey won’t bring the cap relief that the Dolphins may prefer. In fact, designating Ramsey as a post-June 1 cap casualty would force the Dolphins to take on $30.98 million in dead money while saving just $14.3 million.

However, if the Dolphins’ front office is able to find a trade partner for Ramsey after June 1, they’d save $9.9 million and only face $6.76 million in dead cap charges. Though, trading Ramsey may require the Dolphins to pay off some of his future salary, reducing how much his new team would have on their budget. As usual the more the Dolphins are willing to pay, the better the trade return will be.

