There’s no other way to sugarcoat it. The Miami Dolphins‘ 0-2 start is a disaster. While some felt like they saw a downward spiral coming long ago, the Dolphins are currently in the thick of it now, dealing with unhappy players, rumors of coaches getting fired, and much more.

Tonight, the Dolphins go on the road to face one of the NFL’s best teams, the Buffalo Bills, who are favored by a whopping 11.5 points. If the Dolphins fail to cover the spread and get blown out by an even bigger margin, what would it mean for general manager Chris Grier or head coach Mike McDaniel? It may not be good.

According to the Miami Herald‘s Omar Kelly, the person who’s more at risk of losing his job may be Grier.

“Chris Grier deserves more of the blame and probably the first firing. Because how long has he been here? He’s been here 20 years in a position of power, and, you know, been running the organization as a top executive since 2019. Clearly, this is a failure. But if Steve Ross does anything, I need him to do a scorched-earth cleanse and wipe the whole thing and start fresh, because that’s literally the only thing he’s never done.” Miami Herald’s Omar Kelly on Miami Dolphins

While the onus is on the frontman who’s forced to face the media every week, he’s not the one who’s assembled this roster. Thus, despite his shortcomings, Kelly believes Grier wouldn’t be fired. Although Kelly doesn’t see the Dolphins firing Grier, he predicts they’ll simply re-assign him to a different, lower-tier job within the organization, essentially because he knows too much information.

“I’m not sure Chris Grier isn’t going to be reshuffled somewhere else in the organization. And why? Because he knows where the bodies are buried in the Brian Flores lawsuit. . . . And now that it’s gone to arbitration with Roger Goodell, I would rather Chris Grier continuing to collect checks and be employed by me, so that maybe I’m protected as opposed to, ‘Yeah, let’s fire this guy.’ . . . So it’s how you treat Chris Grier has always been something that’s very ‘handle with care.’ And that’s a situation that I don’t think is going anywhere as long as this Brian Flores situation continues to linger.” Kelly, continued

Of course, the Dolphins hope they can get a win tonight in primetime, buying everyone within the organization more time to iron out the kinks. But for now, the pressure is on in South Beach.

