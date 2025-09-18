There’s no other way to sugarcoat it. The Miami Dolphins‘ 0-2 start is a disaster. While some felt like they saw a downward spiral coming long ago, the Dolphins are currently in the thick of it now, dealing with unhappy players, rumors of coaches getting fired, and much more.
Tonight, the Dolphins go on the road to face one of the NFL’s best teams, the Buffalo Bills, who are favored by a whopping 11.5 points. If the Dolphins fail to cover the spread and get blown out by an even bigger margin, what would it mean for general manager Chris Grier or head coach Mike McDaniel? It may not be good.
According to the Miami Herald‘s Omar Kelly, the person who’s more at risk of losing his job may be Grier.
While the onus is on the frontman who’s forced to face the media every week, he’s not the one who’s assembled this roster. Thus, despite his shortcomings, Kelly believes Grier wouldn’t be fired. Although Kelly doesn’t see the Dolphins firing Grier, he predicts they’ll simply re-assign him to a different, lower-tier job within the organization, essentially because he knows too much information.
Of course, the Dolphins hope they can get a win tonight in primetime, buying everyone within the organization more time to iron out the kinks. But for now, the pressure is on in South Beach.
