Miami Dolphins expected to reach resolution with Jalen Ramsey trade soon

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

The Miami Dolphins have been working to trade Jalen Ramsey this offseason. While most teams try conducting their business ahead of or during the NFL Draft, Ramsey’s contract made a trade much more likely after June 1.

Now that the summer has arrived, the Ramsey trade discussions have ramped up. In fact, it may only be a matter of time before the Dolphins move on from the three-time All-Pro.

According to NFL Network’s insider Ian Rapoport, Ramsey will not be attending the Dolphins’ mandatory minicamp this week. But he also won’t face fines. Their shared plan is for Ramsey to stay away as the “situation works to a conclusion.”

That could mean anything. The Dolphins could be on the verge of trading him to a new team. Yet, if there aren’t any teams willing to meet their asking price, the Dolphins could feel compelled to release Ramsey altogether.

The seven-time Pro Bowler would instantly become the best free agent available, yet seeing him hit the open market still seems hard to fathom. It all depends on whether any team is willing to take on Ramsey’s full $16.6 million cap hit for the 2025 season, plus he still has three more years on his contract after that.

Related: 4 best Jalen Ramsey trade landing spots as he awaits a ‘new chapter’