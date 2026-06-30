A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity has emerged: LeBron James is a free agent again. Unlike in previous years, this time the Los Angeles Lakers icon is expected to change teams for the fourth time in his NBA career.

Some may even wonder whether the rare athlete would be willing to switch leagues. Or, in this case, sports.

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Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars Recruiting LeBron to NFL?

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Naturally, the news of LeBron entering free agency again swept the nation. Just hours after it was announced that LeBron would be entering free agency, we saw NFL social media accounts spring into action.

That included the Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars, both of whom made a quick pitch to recruit James to their NFL teams.

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The Jaguars were the first to strike, factoring in a SpongeBob meme to make their joke.

An hour after the Jaguars posted, the Packers piggybacked off the idea and joined in with a photoshopped image of LeBron in a Packers jersey.

Heard he's a free agent pic.twitter.com/w7CDE1MAEj — Green Bay Packers (@packers) June 30, 2026

The fun part here is that James is an avid NFL fan who’s frequently touched on his passion for his hometown team, the Cleveland Browns. He’s even suggested that he’d like to take a crack at playing in the NFL.

While the 6-foot-9, 250-pound athlete possesses rare skill, the 41-year-old would be the second-oldest player in the NFL, just behind Aaron Rodgers. Maybe there was a time when James could attempt to cross over into the NFL, but that moment has passed. Either way, it’s still fun to think about what could have been for arguably the greatest basketball player since Michael Jordan.

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