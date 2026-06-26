Pro Football Hall of Famer Tim Brown has seen a lot of Las Vegas Raiders offseasons. Most of them, he’d rather forget. This one is different.

Appearing on The Jim Rome Show this week, the Hall of Famer and former Raiders wide receiver went on record with his take on what GM John Spytek has built heading into the 2026 season, and he didn’t hold back.

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Tim Brown Has High Praise for Spytek, Las Vegas Raiders Offseason

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“I think they have a really good chance,” Brown told Rome. “I think they had the best offseason; I told the GM there, I said, ‘Man, this is the best offseason since y’all drafted me back in the day.’ Really, I thought some of the guys they brought in, the defensive linemen and the offensive linemen, were solid pieces that will help this football team win games in critical situations.”

I’ll never forget that little five-yard run he made for a touchdown. That’s not something nerds do, right? That’s something dogs do. I just think this guy is a football player. Tim Brown, Hall of Famer, former Raiders WR

That’s a notable bar. Brown was drafted in the first round in 1988 and went on to have a 17-year career with the Los Angeles and Oakland Raiders, eventually earning his gold jacket. When he says this compares to that era of franchise building, Raider Nation should listen.

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"They brought some solid pieces in to be able to help this football team win games in critical situations."



Hall of Famer @81TimBrown calls this the best Raiders offseason since he was drafted in 1988. pic.twitter.com/UaC3kmQhWo — Jim Rome (@jimrome) June 25, 2026

Read More: Egon Durban, Mark Davis and the Real Story Behind the Las Vegas Raiders Ownership Shift

Fernando Mendoza a Big Reason Why Brown is Excited

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images

A big part of his optimism centers on quarterback Fernando Mendoza. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 draft, Mendoza is a fellow Heisman Trophy winner and Brown drew on that shared experience when explaining his read on the rookie.

“I hear the same thing about him that they said about me,” Brown said. “He’s not a Raider and he’s not that guy. He doesn’t have that kind of mentality or whatever. But the thing about this guy is, when you put him out there between those numbers, man, he turns into a dog. I’ll never forget that little five-yard run he made for a touchdown. That’s not something nerds do, right? That’s something dogs do. I just think this guy is a football player.”

The plan in Las Vegas is to let Mendoza sit behind Kirk Cousins to open the year. Brown endorsed that approach.

“Once he gets the opportunity and it is his turn, I really believe they are going to start with Kirk and ease this kid into it, which I think is a great plan because you do not have to rush him with a veteran like Kirk Cousins who is obviously able to get this thing done,” Brown said. “But I think once he gets in there, he is going to be dynamic for this Raiders organization.”

With training camp still weeks away, the quarterback timeline remains an open question. But if Brown is right that this roster has the bones to compete, the real intrigue is how long it takes for Mendoza’s moment to arrive.

Related: Fernando Mendoza Is Exactly What the Raiders Have Been Missing

What Tim Brown said on Jim Rome about the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders & Fernando Mendoza:

What did Tim Brown say about the Raiders’ 2026 offseason? Tim Brown told Jim Rome the Raiders’ 2026 offseason is the best he has seen since he was drafted by the team in 1988. What did Tim Brown say about Fernando Mendoza? Tim Brown said Fernando Mendoza turns into a dog between the numbers and called him a true football player, not just a prospect. Will Fernando Mendoza start Week 1 for the Raiders? Tim Brown endorsed starting Kirk Cousins first and easing Mendoza in, saying there is no need to rush the rookie with a veteran like Cousins available.