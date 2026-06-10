While Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak hasn’t made an official announcement regarding Kirk Cousins being selected as the Raiders’ starting quarterback for 2026, Fernando Mendoza, the NFL’s top draft pick, said as much to the media after Tuesday’s mandatory minicamp practice in Henderson.

Mendoza shared he is practicing mostly with the second and third strings, while Cousins leads the first-string offense during OTAs and minicamp. This is a clear indication of what the depth chart will be entering camp later this summer without the need for a formal declaration in June.

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Also Read:Las Vegas Raiders Get Shorted in Sports Illustrated QB Duo Rankings

Don’t Call Kirk Cousins Fernando Mendoza’s ‘Mentor’

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kirk Cousins shared his thoughts on the quarterback room and the current situation, illustrating why, as an experienced player, he is well-suited to support the rookie quarterback. But don’t call him a mentor, per se.

“I think to say I’m mentoring them is a bit of a reach, probably more of a narrative than it is the truth, in the sense that they’re pretty good players and pretty experienced, and I’m learning a lot from them too and asking questions of them,” Cousins said. “Nobody’s leading more than someone else. I think we’re all just kind of a working force together, helping each other, giving feedback, giving perspective, giving another set of eyes…”

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Not only does Cousins seem to be in a great spot mentally as a Raider, but he’s also feeling better physically than he has since he was a Minnesota Viking. In his last season with the Minnesota Vikings in 2023, he tore his Achilles tendon and then signed with the Atlanta Falcons. When asked about his current health and where he’s at physically since the Raiders last faced him in Atlanta, Cousins was giddy to report that he’s feeling spry.

Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins, nearly three years removed from his torn Achilles tendon, speaks about his physical condition.



“It’s been a progression and I just keep learning more and getting better.”



More: pic.twitter.com/vjhJkIyu9X — Sam Gordon (@BySamGordon) June 9, 2026

“Yeah. I definitely think every day, week, month, there’s been progress since I first tore my Achilles, and it’s been a progression, and I just keep learning more, keep getting better,” Cousins said. “And so, in that sense, I do feel healthier now than I did then, and I’m optimistic that that’ll help me on the field, but we’ll see where it goes.”

Related: Las Vegas Raiders Get Shorted in Sports Illustrated QB Duo Rankings

Cousins on Leadership and How Learning Never Stops

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When Cousins joined the Atlanta team two years ago, he reached out to Peyton Manning early on for some advice. Manning had already gone through what Cousins was about to experience: joining a new team later in his career and navigating his role without causing disruptions.

The Peyton Manning anecdote resonated with me after Tuesday. According to Cousins, Manning initially advised him to stay quiet. Rather than coming in with strong opinions on how things should be done, observe, ask questions, and seize the opportunity to lead closer to the end of training camp. Cousins shared that he has been following this approach during OTAs, even though he admitted that once the game starts, he finds it challenging to stay reserved.

“I tend to get carried away and enjoy myself, engaging in lively conversations,” he quipped.

Based on the reports on the ground, Cousins exudes enthusiasm during competitive drills, igniting a higher level of performance in everyone around him, as noted by Aidan O’Connell.

Fernando Mendoza on how he’s learning from his mistakes during Raiders OTAs 🏈



(via @Raiders) pic.twitter.com/EkMuGBmWxb — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) June 9, 2026

“He’s energetic a lot, especially in certain situations at practice too,” O’Connell said. “Call it periods,

we’re trying to move the ball, he gets pretty fired up, and I think it fuels our whole offense. It makes us

execute better. I think it raises the level of play of everybody, and so, it’s been super fun to watch. I didn’t

know Kirk was that goofy before I met him, but it’s been fun to see.”

Witnessing a seasoned 14-year player approach a routine June practice with such intensity motivates the entire team. But, again, Kirk Cousins is keen to point out he’s not a mentor. Cousins portrays the team as a cohesive unit in which feedback flows freely in all directions, without hierarchical distinctions. Interpret that as you wish, but I perceive it as a quarterback determined to make a significant impact in the upcoming season, precisely why John Spytek recruited him.

Also Read:Las Vegas Raiders QB Fernando Mendoza Called a Bust by Rob Parker Before Playing a Snap

Fernando Mendoza: Just Getting Down to Work

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Fernando Mendoza, on the other hand, appears to comprehend his role as a rookie and is diligently absorbing knowledge from Cousins and the coaching staff. He approaches each practice session with the same intensity as if it were a crucial game, demonstrating his commitment to learning and improving. And, he’s showing his humble nature, too. He’s not talking about starting or what his career may be like. He’s simply focused and working hard to learn what he can.

“Yeah, there are mistakes I’ve made in practice for sure. Like everybody makes mistakes, but there are mistakes I made in practice, and a little bit after practice, I’m a little frustrated that I made that mistake,” Mendoza said. “But it’s good, and it’s healthy, because when you’re frustrated about it, you put more focus and intent on not making that mistake again, and as the coaches say, there’s no problem making a mistake, but you don’t want to be a repeat offender.”

Part of the equation here shouldn’t be lost on Raider Nation. The main reason Mendoza can focus on learning is that the pressure to be “the guy” from the get-go isn’t there. That’s a credit to Spytek, Kubiak and Kirk Cousins. Also, a hat-tip to Tom Brady, who has publicly shared his disdain for how NFL teams rush along quarterback prospects. He doesn’t want the future Las Vegas Raiders quarterback to be rushed along.

Raiders QB Kirk Cousins: "A bit of a reach" to call me a mentor to Fernando Mendozahttps://t.co/qinFDXHxy1 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) June 10, 2026

The familiarity between Cousins and the coaching staff from their time in Minnesota has facilitated a smooth transition in implementing Kubiak’s system in Las Vegas, too. This continuity allows Cousins to lead the offense effectively while Mendoza familiarizes himself with the playbook. The ongoing communication between Cousins and the coaches reflects their shared understanding and facilitates Mendoza’s learning process. You simply could not ask for a better situation for the veteran and the rookie.

Cousins’ Evolution of Mendoza So Far?

When asked specifically about Mendoza, Cousins was quick to credit the young Las Vegas Raiders quarterback for his openness to learn and for putting in the work.

“Yeah, he’s doing a great job, working hard, asking questions, learning the system, doing everything he should be doing, and you just keep stacking days, one day at a time, you keep building,” Cousins said of his young teammate. “You keep doing that, and you look back, and it’s been 14 seasons, like for me. So, he just has good habits, and those will serve him well as he keeps going forward.”

The selection of Fernando Mendoza first overall in the 2026 NFL Draft may have been a watershed moment for the future of the Raiders franchise and the Raiders quarterback position, but Kirk Cousins being selected to help prepare and transition him into a true starter in the NFL may have been the decision that makes all the difference