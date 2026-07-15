Let’s get one thing straight before anything else: the Raiders are on the right track. This isn’t a knock on the roster or the rebuild. It’s a question about fit and this year that question isn’t at quarterback. It’s the Raiders wide receiver room that has me worried.

Kirk Cousins has the job. Fernando Mendoza should see the field as little as possible unless he forces the issue in camp. The national media will spend all summer obsessing over that competition. Fine. It’s still not what decides how good this offense actually is. That comes down to whether the Raiders receiver room can meet what Klint Kubiak‘s scheme needs.

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Why Raiders Wide Receiver Room is Real Concern

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Kubiak’s offense, the Shanahan tree stuff, runs on structural completions. Play action, yards after the catch, guys who separate quickly and win vertically. Done right, it makes good players look like stars. But it asks two specific things of its receivers: get open fast, and do something with the ball once it’s in their hands. Nobody in this Raiders wide receiver room has shown they can do both consistently.

Tre Tucker is the de facto number one. Tucker had a career year in 2025 with 57 catches, 696 yards, and five touchdowns. But he got that job after the Jakobi Meyers trade, not by beating anyone out for it, and his average of 12.2 yards per catch is a number-two receiver’s stat line dressed up as a number-one’s.

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.@samwarren83 believes WR Jalen Nailor is a breakout candidate this season.



With established chemistry alongside Kirk Cousins and Klint Kubiak, plus no clear WR1 ahead of him, Nailor has a chance to post career-best numbers with the Raiders.



(via @TheAthletic) pic.twitter.com/MdoDGlaP17 — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) July 13, 2026

Jalen Nailor signed for three years and $30.5 million with real question marks attached. He had 29 catches last season behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. Talented. Unproven. Small sample. Jack Bech flashes on contested catches but averaged 3.5 yards after the catch as a rookie, which is a problem in this offense specifically. Dant’e Thornton Jr. has the track speed everyone got excited about and a 17% drop rate that should worry you more than his speed excites you. Malik Benson is a sixth-round rookie who will probably make his money on special teams before he makes it as a receiver.

That’s a lot of question marks and too many unknowns to feel comfortable entering the 2026 season.

Related: Las Vegas Raiders Must Avoid Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs and Deebo Samuel in Free Agency

The Pushback: Brock Bowers

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The best pushback to all of this is Brock Bowers. He’s a matchup nightmare and he might become the best tight end in football. But his numbers took a real step back in 2025 from his rookie year and if defenses can double him without worrying about anyone else on the field, that ceiling drops fast. Yes, some of his drop in numbers can be explained by the injury and the fact he only appeared in 12 games. My point: he’s not a guarantee to carry this offense.

Stack the box on Ashton Jeanty, too, and it doesn’t matter how much juice he’s got. If Bowers is constantly doubled due to an inability to get receivers open, the ceiling becomes very real.

Also Read:Las Vegas Raiders Face Brock Bowers Extension Decision as NFL Tight End Market Resets

Raider Wide Receiver Room Needs a Big Training Camp

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This isn’t a verdict on the roster. It’s a verdict on fit. Show me real separation and real yards after the catch from this Raiders receiver room in camp and preseason, and the concern goes away. Don’t show me that, and the ceiling on this offense is already set, no matter what the offensive line looks like or how dynamic Bowers or Jeanty gets.

Here’s the test: if a receiver outside of Bowers puts up 60-plus yards in a game across preseason weeks one through four, I was wrong to worry. Until then, watch the receiver room. That’s the story of this offense, not the quarterback “battle” everyone else is watching instead.

Related: Las Vegas Raiders’ Maxx Crosby Using Ravens Trade Rejection as Fuel for 2026 Season