Stefon Diggs to Las Vegas has been one of the more persistent offseason questions among Raiders fans, and The Athletic beat writer Sam Warren finally put it to rest Wednesday — or close to it.

Warren fielded multiple reader questions about Diggs in his first Raiders mailbag and came back with the same answer for all of them.

Go Ad-Free

“My short answer: I don’t think so,” Warren wrote.

Related: ‘No Excuses’: Klint Kubiak Issues Blunt Warning to Raiders Coaches and Front Office

Why Stefon Diggs is Unlikely to Become a Raider

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Warren’s reasoning starts with the receiver room. He’s reported that the Raiders front office carries more confidence in that group than the outside perception suggests, with the organization attributing the lack of proven production to opportunity rather than ability.

Go Ad-Free

Jalen Nailor, who operated behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison in Minnesota, is viewed as a talent who never got a fair runway. Tre Tucker is entering the first season of his career without an established No. 1 receiver ahead of him. Bech and Thornton are still waiting on their first extended look after limited rookie snaps.

Signing Diggs compresses all of that.

BREAKING: Veteran All-Pro WR Stefon Diggs was cleared of any violation after an investigation by the NFL, clearing the way for him to sign with a new team 🚨



Where will Diggs end up? pic.twitter.com/6zoOhGDRMV — Football Forever (@fballforeverhq) June 12, 2026

“Bringing in another veteran receiver shrinks their chances to see the field,” Warren wrote, “and in turn reduces opportunities for the Raiders to evaluate their long-term prospects.”

The second part of Warren’s answer gets into fit. Diggs turns 33 in November and is still productive, but Warren noted that the teams where a Diggs signing made sense. like New England last offseason, carried near-term playoff expectations.

Given both its schedule and where the rebuild stands, Las Vegas isn’t in that conversation in 2026. Warren framed a potential Diggs addition as “the type of luxury move made by teams believing they’re one piece away, rather than a team laying the groundwork like the Raiders.”

Warren left the door open slightly, noting that GM John Spytek “has shown he’s not timid to make moves.” But his overall read heading into training camp is that a Diggs signing remains unlikely.

It’s hard to disagree with his take on a Diggs to Raiders possibility.