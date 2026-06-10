The best thing Fernando Mendoza said during Tuesday’s press conference for the Las Vegas Raiders came at the very end, and I’d bet most of the room let it slide right past.

Somebody asked Mendoza how he plans to keep the summer break from going to waste, and he laid it out. The rookies are in the building through June 23rd, and he said he’s all in. He’s sticking around Las Vegas after that to get a better feel for his new home. Then came the important part: he mentioned, almost in passing, that he’s putting his plan together “with Alex Guerrero, with the coaching staff and with the training staff in order to maximize my development and what needs to happen before training camp.”

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For those closely following the team, the name Alex Guerrero holds significance. Known as Tom Brady’s longtime body coach, Guerrero co-founded TB12 with Brady and developed the pliability regimen that reportedly helped Brady play until age 45. Guerrero’s involvement in Brady’s career was so substantial that his sideline presence became a contentious issue in New England. Following Brady’s move to the Raiders, Guerrero transitioned to the organization and now serves as the wellness coordinator. This information is nothing new, but with Guerrero’s track record with Brady, Mendoza is in good hands.

Guerrero Gets Early Access to Mendoza

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What Tuesday’s events affirmed was the less acknowledged aspect. Guerrero is not merely a symbolic figure at the facility because of personal connections — he is actively crafting the Raiders’ off-season program for their top overall draft pick. After years of speculation regarding Brady’s role within the team, Mendoza’s statement subtly resolved those uncertainties during Tuesday’s session.

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Consider the invaluable support being provided to this young player. Unlike Brady, who engaged with Guerrero later in his career, Mendoza, at 22 and yet to debut in a regular-season game, is already benefiting from the longevity strategies instilled before his career even commences. While some may question the principles of pliability advocated by Guerrero, the underlying structure and discipline are difficult to dispute.

Raiders QBs Fernando Mendoza, Kirk Cousins & Aidan O’Connell practice some down the field throws at minicamp.



🎥: By @Sean_Zittel pic.twitter.com/k8MYjIgOsC — Vegas Sports Today (@VegasSportsTD) June 10, 2026

Mendoza’s approach is evident in how he talks about preparing for his first season in the NFL. He emphasizes the importance of preparing efficiently for training camp and preseason games, rather than engaging in exhaustive daily routines. This mindset aligns with the Brady philosophy of prioritizing process over motivation, a mindset ingrained in Fernando Mendoza from the early stages of his career.

Tom Brady’s Ownership Role is Crystal Clear

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This tangible impact of Tom Brady’s ownership influence is evident. Mark Davis’ decision to incorporate Brady was not for show, and the unspoken asset Brady brought, Guerrero, plays a pivotal role in shaping the quarterback’s physical regimen and preparing him for the eventual event of taking over as the team’s franchise quarterback.

While the long-term results remain uncertain, the Raiders’ investment in Mendoza signals a commitment to his future potential. As preparations intensify before the break and with camp looming in late July, the groundwork for Mendoza’s NFL journey is being meticulously laid out and that’s something Raider Nation should be celebrating.

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