The second day of the NFL Draft will be telling for the Las Vegas Raiders. Rounds 2 and 3 are when general manager John Spytek and head coach Klint Kubiak will show their hand in roster building.

Even with Eric Stokes back in the fold, the secondary remains a position of need. Here are five safeties and cornerbacks Las Vegas could target on Day 2 in Pittsburgh.

CB Colton Hood, Tennessee

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Hood stands 6 feet even and was a Thorpe Award semifinalist last season. The McDonough, Georgia native is a transfer who started his college career at Auburn before moving to Colorado, where he played under Deion Sanders in 2024. He then transferred to Tennessee and became a full-time starter in the SEC. He became the first SEC player to return both an interception and a fumble for touchdowns in the same season since 2019. In 12 games for the Volunteers, he recorded 50 tackles, nine pass deflections, a pick-six and 4.5 tackles for loss, adding a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Tennessee CB Colton Hood | Career Coverage Stats:



🟠 691 Coverage Snaps

🟠 1 TD Allowed@Vol_Football pic.twitter.com/yO2W2UtCCe — PFF College (@PFF_College) March 29, 2026

Hood plays with the confidence and tenacity in man coverage that has seen him shut down some of the best receivers in college football. Football runs in the family — he is the nephew of former NFL cornerback Roderick Hood, who played in two Super Bowls during his career. At the NFL Combine, Hood ran a 4.44-second 40-yard dash, ranking 10th among cornerbacks. He also posted a 40-inch vertical, one of six corners to clear that mark. Hood projects as a second-round target for the Raiders.

Also read: Fernando Mendoza Dazzles at Indiana Pro Day as Las Vegas Raiders Zero In on No. 1 Pick

CB Chris Johnson, San Diego St.

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Johnson is also a second-round target for Spytek and Kubiak. He spent his entire college career at San Diego State, never chasing a bigger stage through the portal, and the production followed anyway. In 2025, Johnson was named Mountain West Co-Defensive Player of the Year, earned AP Second Team All-American honors and reached the semifinal round for the Jim Thorpe Award. He was one of just four players not from a Power Four or independent school to earn All-American recognition. The numbers back it up. Quarterbacks who tested him completed just 18 of 43 attempts for 185 yards, zero touchdowns and four interceptions, good for a 16.1 passer rating allowed.

In Pro Football Focus grades, Johnson ranked second in the country among FBS cornerbacks in overall defense and coverage. At the Combine, he ran a 4.40-second 40, third-best among corners. He also posted a 38-inch vertical and a 10-foot-6 broad jump, earning a Relative Athletic Score of 9.67, placing him in the 93rd percentile among cornerbacks tested over the last four decades. The main knock on Johnson is arm length at 30⅝ inches, which could affect his ability to jam at the line against longer NFL receivers. Still, the tape, production and testing all point to a Day 2 selection who could start early.

Related: Las Vegas Raiders Switch to 3-4 Defense: What Rob Leonard’s Scheme Change Means for the 2026 Roster

CB Keionte Scott, Miami

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Scott was a disruptive force on Miami’s national runner-up squad, finishing with 64 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, five sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles. He earned All-ACC Second Team honors and was a Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist. Scott skipped on-field testing at the Combine, then made up for it at Miami’s Pro Day. He ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash, a time that would have ranked second among cornerbacks at the NFL Combine. He entered Pro Day projected as a fourth-round pick and left with second-round buzz. His primary role at Miami was nickel corner, but his run-fitting ability and downhill speed give him a path to playing safety as well. If he falls to the third round, the Raiders figure to have interest.

Related: Mark Davis Isn’t Selling the Raiders So Stop Acting Like He Is

S A.J. Haulcy, LSU

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Haulcy earned All-SEC First Team honors after a standout senior season at LSU. He finished with 88 tackles, three interceptions and four pass breakups, and has totaled 10 interceptions and 347 tackles over his college career after stops at New Mexico and Houston before landing with the Tigers. His nickname around the program was”Mr. Give Me That.” It was given to Haulcy by coaches for his interception habits, which tells you what kind of player he is. Haulcy is a true strong safety who brings a downhill presence against both the run and the pass, with the ball skills to avoid being a liability in coverage. He projects as a Day 2 pick and fits naturally in Rob Leonard’s 3-4 scheme as a box safety who can attack multiple levels.

Also read: Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek, Coach Klint Kubiak Address Maxx Crosby Trade Fallout at NFL Meetings

S Kamari Ramsey, USC

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Kamari Ramsey also stands at 6-foot even, competing against top receivers from the Big 10 Conference. In nine games, Ramsey totaled 27 tackles. He earned Honorable Mention honors after this last season. The 21-year-old, who turns 22 in late August, can play either cornerback or safety, providing versatility. If he falls to the third round, the Raiders will pounce on Ramsey.

Also read: Raider Nation, the Future Is Bright — Don’t Get Ahead of Yourselves in 2026