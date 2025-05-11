Las Vegas Raiders acquire former Pro Bowl linebacker

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The Las Vegas Raiders’ rookie minicamp is currently underway, where their 11-player draft class is joined by a 15-man undrafted free agent group. Also participating is former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith.

Smith must have made a strong impression, because according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, now the Cowboys are signing the one-time Pro Bowler.

Smith, the 34th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, last played in 2023, when he made just one appearance for the Raiders, compiling two tackles. Overall, he’s played seven years in the NFL, spending time with the Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, New York Giants and Raiders.

Set to turn 30 on June 14, Smith has racked up 626 tackles, 11 sacks, six forced fumbles, and two interceptions in his NFL career. Before he can think about adding to those totals, Smith first needs to earn a spot on the final 53-man roster, or at least show enough to land on the 16-man practice squad.

We haven’t seen Smith play a lot of football since 2022, when he started in 11 games and appeared in a total of 13 with the Giants, Smith tallied 88 tackles, a sack, and a fumble recovery, showing his strengths as a run-stopper. Now the Raiders hope the veteran can help add a spark to a crowded linebacker group that has a lot to prove.

