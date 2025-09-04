The Las Vegas Raiders are set to kick off their regular season on Sunday against the New England Patriots. Technically, the Raiders’ roster was set long ago, on Tuesday, August 26. Yet, they now need to make further changes thanks to a late development, just three days before their first game.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper has informed the Raiders that he “no longer has the desire to play football.” Thus, he is once again expected to retire from the NFL and won’t be suiting up for any other teams this season.

While Cooper didn’t enjoy the best season last year from a statistical standpoint, hauling in 24 receptions for 250 yards with the Cleveland Browns, then 20 more for 297 yards with the Buffalo Bills, this comes as a shocking development. Still just 31 years old, Cooper should have several more years left in him.

Sure, last year didn’t go so well, but he managed to record a career-high 1,250 receiving yards with the Browns in 2023. Evidently, Cooper feels like something else is calling him now.

Plus, he was only signed to the Raiders roughly a week ago, on August 25. While the Raiders didn’t make a heavy investment into him, signing Cooper to just a one-year, $3.5 million contract, he was viewed as one of, if not the best free agent receiver at the time.

The Raiders didn’t respond to Jakobi Meyers’ trade request, and Cooper’s departure likely won’t change their mind either. Whether they bring in another receiver to replace Cooper’s absence on the 53-man roster remains to be seen.

