Kansas City Chiefs superfan ‘Chiefsaholic’ sentenced to 32-year prison term

Remember Chiefsaholic? For many Kansas City Chiefs fans, this is a tale they’ll never forget.

For those who need a reminder, Chiefsaholic is a superfan who became well-known for attending Chiefs games, home and away. Yet, as anyone who tries attending as many football games as possible knows, that type of lifestyle isn’t cheap.

Naturally, many wondered how anyone could even afford to attend so many games, let alone expensive Chiefs events now that they’ve annually become one of the best teams in the NFL. Eventually, we learned how Chiefsaholic was paying the bills.

However, now it’s time for Chiefsaholic to pay up in a different kind of way.

According to KSHB news, Chiefsaholic, otherwise known as Xavier Babudar, has been sentenced to a 32-year prison term after being convicted in a string of robberies all along the Midwest.

Babudar admitted to robbing and attempting to rob a total of 11 banks across eight different states.

“The violence that Babudar exhibited to the employees of the Tulsa Teacher Credit Union was abhorrent. He is a serial robber who traumatized these victims and numerous other victims across this country.” Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler on Chiefsaholic

Previously sentenced to 17 and a half years in federal prison for his involvement in previous bank robberies, Chiefsaholic will eventually be transferred to Oklahoma to serve the final 14 and a half years of his new sentence.

