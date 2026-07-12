The Kansas City Chiefs had a down year last season, missing the playoffs for the first time since before Patrick Mahomes was drafted in 2017. Yet, they hope that their 6-11 record in 2025 was just a blip on the radar rather than the start of a trend.

Which, if Mahomes can return to top form after tearing his ACL, if more playmakers emerge, and Steve Spagnuolo’s defense can still be a top-10 unit, the Chiefs might have no trouble returning to the postseason. Of course, those are a lot of ifs, but one player who will have a pivotal role may be entering the end of his days in Kansas City.

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Chris Jones Could Be Playing His Last Season With Chiefs

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last year, the Chiefs allowed the sixth-fewest points in the NFL. Their defense was a big reason why the team didn’t completely fall apart last season.

One player who was at the center of their group is three-time All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones. Yet, last year was the first time in the past three seasons that Jones didn’t earn First-Team All-Pro honors, even though he still recorded a respectable 7.5 sacks.

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However, some think his ‘dip’ in play could be the start of a trend as the 32-year-old continues to age on the wrong side of 30. If Jones doesn’t bounce back in 2026, the Kansas City Star‘s Pete Sweeney believes that this could be Jones’ final season with the Chiefs. That is, unless he agrees to restructure his contract or even take a pay cut.

“It’s never fun to think about the club moving on from a future Pro Football Hall of Famer and surefire member of the Chiefs’ Ring of Honor, but it’s all too common in today’s NFL. Without a restructure or pay cut next offseason, this could very well be Jones’ last season in a Chiefs uniform.” Kansas City Star’s Pete Sweeney on Chris Jones

Jones already has a monstrous cap hit of $44 million in 2026. If he doesn’t perform at an elite level this season, there’s no way the Chiefs will keep him on the books for a $38 million cap hit in 2027, when Jones will be 33 years old. His contract is currently set to expire at the end of the 2028 season, for which he has an unmanageable $44.8 million cap hit in a year where he’ll be 34.

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