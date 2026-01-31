The Kansas City Chiefs missed the playoffs this past season, finishing with a 6-11 record—the first time that has happened since 2014. Coming off their first six-win campaign since 2012, some big changes are expected from Kansas City this offseason.

Nate Taylor of ESPN wrote that the Chiefs are “expected” to move on from Isiah Pacheco this offseason and bring in a new starting running back. After being hired as offensive coordinator, Eric Bieniemy “will be tasked with putting together the correct run-blocking scheme” for the club.

It is a relatively easy decision for the Chiefs coaching staff and front office to make. Kansas City finished the regular season ranked 20th in yards per carry average (4.2) and 25th in rushing (106.6 yards per game). Furthermore, both NFL free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft are deep at running back.

On the open market, Breece Hall, Kenneth Walker III, Travis Etienne Jr., and Javonte Williams will be available as quality starters. If the organization prefers to find a rotational back to pair with a rookie, it could sign someone like Rachaad White, Rico Dowdle, or Kenneth Gainwell.

Some have theorized that the Chiefs could use their first-round pick on All-American running back Jeremiyah Love. He is an All-Pro caliber talent who some believe is one of the top running back prospects to enter the NFL since Saquon Barkley. However, it is unlikely that general manager Brett Veach would use the ninth-overall pick on a running back.

More likely, Kansas City will sign one of the top veteran running backs in free agency and then use a mid-round pick on another ball carrier. While it might not offer as much upside as drafting Love, it could still be a very effective way to improve the Chiefs’ rushing attack.