Football fans got a stunning development before teams took to the field on Sunday for Week 1. Jacksonville Jaguars two-way star Travis Hunter shaved off his dreads.

Hunter became a household name over the last two years by putting together a pair of historic seasons for the Colorado Buffaloes. His performance in 2024 as a wide receiver and cornerback was so good that it earned him the Heisman Trophy Award and made him the No. 2 overall pick in April’s draft.

Jaguars WR/CB Travis Hunter has cut his dreads ahead of his NFL debut.



A new look:pic.twitter.com/GbHakNuY34 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 7, 2025

Fans have become very familiar with him due to his football exploits and the signature dreads that come with it. Well, it seems Hunter has taken a new league, new look approach in Week 1.

Before the Jags’ Week 1 clash against the Panthers, a video made its way online of Hunter entering the stadium for today’s game. To the shock and dismay of many fans, Hunter had a clean-shaven head.

How will the Jacksonville Jaguars use Travis Hunter in Week 1?

One of the biggest questions of the summer has been about how the Jaguars will use their top pick in 2025. Hunter became a college football superstar by playing both sides of the ball at a high level. He has made it clear for weeks that he wants to continue to play on offense and defense in the NFL.

So how will the Jags deploy the young prospect? This weekend, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that he will see action on offense and defense on Sunday. But it will be as an “every-down wide receiver and situational corner.”

While Hunter was an elite corner with four interceptions in Boulder last year, he had 1,258 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. He has far more upside on that side of the ball.