While the Jacksonville Jaguars planned to use Travis Hunter mostly as a wide receiver this season, it seems those plans for the two-way star have already changed after NFL Week 1.

On Sunday morning, ESPN NFL expert Adam Schefter reported that the Jaguars planned to use Hunter on offense and defense in Week 1. But it would be as an “every-down wide receiver and situational corner.” The news was the expected plan for quite some time despite the Heisman Trophy winner’s desire to be a starter on both sides of the ball.

In the Jags’ Week 1 win over the Panthers, Hunter had a quiet day as he managed just 33 yards on six catches. While it wasn’t impressive, he still made an impact on offense. On the defensive side of the ball, he was only in the game for six snaps. But that is going to change in Week 2.

“Going into Week 1, it was, ‘OK, we know that it’s not going to be a ton on defense,'” Jags head coach Liam Coen told the media on Wednesday [h/t ESPN]. “The goal is to increase and continue to increase [his defensive snaps]. It just so happens that we’re playing Cincinnati with two good wideouts this week.”

So not only will the Jaguars give Hunter more snaps this week versus the Bengals, but he will continue to get more and more in the weeks ahead. Taking him in the direction the NFL prospect was hoping for after being the second overall pick in April’s NFL Draft.

Travis Hunter became a household name during his two seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes due to his ability to perform at an elite level as both a wide receiver and cornerback. He took his game to historic heights in 2024. As a receiver, he posted 1,258 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. As a corner, he tallied 36 tackles, 11 passes defended, and pulled in four interceptions.

There is no denying his potential in the NFL as a corner and WR. The big question is, can the 185-pounder’s body hold up to the brutality of the NFL as he takes damage on both offense and defense?