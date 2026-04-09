The Jacksonville Jaguars already have one impact player with the last name of Lawrence, who makes a big impact on offense. After the Dexter Lawrence trade rumors surfaced, some are wondering if the Jaguars are missing one on defense, too?

After all, Lawrence wants a trade, but it’s possible the New York Giants find a way to make their three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle with a new contract. But for now, teams have been trying to come up with trade proposals that would land Lawrence on their roster.

Does that include the Jaguars? According to Jacksonville general manager James Gladstone, a trade for Lawrence is “not something we’ve gotten into.” Yet, since he’s still under contract with the Giants, as Gladstone noted, he’s “not at liberty necessarily to even talk about it.” Publicly.

In other words, even if the Jaguars have privately been trying to trade for Lawrence, it’s not something they could really discuss freely with the media. Plus, with the 2026 NFL Draft so close (April 23-25), the Jaguars are likely more focused on making sure their draft board is ready to rock.

Who knows? If the Jaguars can’t find a defensive tackle early in the draft, perhaps they reconsider the potential cost of trading for a proven star like Lawrence. But for now, it doesn’t seem to be in the cards for Duval.

Related: 5 Christian Wilkins Landing Spots for 2026