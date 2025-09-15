Heading into the 2025 NFL season, the Minnesota Vikings felt they had built a roster that could return to the playoffs. The biggest question mark was their 22-year-old starting quarterback, who hadn’t yet made his official debut. Two games in, J.J. McCarthy is still looking to prove himself, which will require being on the field.

Unfortunately, according to Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell, McCarthy won’t be active for the team’s Week 3 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. McCarthy is dealing with an ankle sprain suffered in Sunday night’s 22-6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Some, like Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, believe that McCarthy’s injury may have been the result of the now-banned hip-drop tackle.

The play on which J.J. McCarthy likely injured his ankle took place on a third quarter scramble. I'll let the NFL decide, but this has several elements of a hip-drop tackle pic.twitter.com/nDBTxRZ0P4 — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) September 15, 2025

O’Connell added that he does not believe McCarthy’s ankle sprain will send him to injured reserve (which requires at least a four-week absence). The head coach also would not reveal a timeframe for how many games McCarthy may miss, aside from Week 3. However, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that McCarthy is expected to be sidelined anywhere from two to four weeks.

With McCarthy out, it thrusts the newly acquired Carson Wentz back into the starting lineup, giving him a chance to take the reins of the team he grew up rooting for. Wentz, 32, spent last season as the primary backup to Patrick Mahomes in the Kansas City Chiefs’ bid to be the first team to three-peat as Super Bowl champions.

Wentz, a former No. 2 overall pick, has made two starts in two different teams (Rams and Chiefs) across the past two seasons, leading them to a 1-1 record. All he has to do, for now, is focus on moving the Vikings to 1-0 in Week 3.

After the Vikings allowed six sacks, leading to a 53% pressure rate from the Falcons in Week 2, Wentz will need better protection from Minnesota’s line, which could be without center Ryan Kelly after he suffered a concussion on Sunday.

As for Sunday’s matchup, both teams will be forced to start their backups after Joe Burrow suffered a turf toe injury in Sunday’s win. As a result, former Vikings QB Jake Browning will get a chance at revenge after the team released him back in 2021.

