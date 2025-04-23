Houston Texans discussing NFL Draft trade for specific prospect

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The 2025 NFL Draft is bearing upon us, where the Houston Texans hold the 25th overall pick in the first round. Yet, recent Texans rumors indicate Houston could be plotting a trade that launches them up the draft board.

According to Sports Illustrated’s NFL insider Albert Breer, the Texans have been actively discussing a trade up with an eye on drafting an offensive lineman, specifically a new left tackle. After trading Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders, targeting his replacement in the first round makes sense.

“Speaking of linemen, we have another team that has at least started sniffing around on a trade up, and that’s the Houston Texans. It’s no secret that Houston needs offensive line help, and I’d expect the Texans to target strong-character players as they continue to remake that room.” SI’s Albert Breer on Houston Texans

The Texans have had an aggressive mindset under general manager Nick Caserio, targeting impact players and blockbuster deals. Based on Breer’s reporting, that urgency could continue early on in this year’s draft.

From Will Campbell, Armand Membou, Grey Zabel, Josh Simmons, and Kelvin Banks, there are several offensive line prospects who are projected to become first-round picks on Thursday night.

Yet, the Texans may not believe their preferred target will still be there at 25. In turn, it could make a lot of sense to make sure they lock in their next franchise left tackle before someone else takes him first.

