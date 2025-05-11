Henry Ruggs still training in jail, holding out hope for NFL return

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Henry Ruggs hasn’t played in the NFL since October 24, 2021. But these days, he’s incarcerated at Casa Grande Transitional Housing in Las Vegas, Nevada. The former Las Vegas Raiders first-round pick won’t be eligible for parole until August of 2026, yet that hasn’t stifled his excitement about returning to the NFL.

According to his former Raiders teammate Josh Jacobs, Ruggs has been keeping in shape while in prison. His goal? Get another shot at playing in the NFL, where he can showcase the speed that helped him become the 12th overall pick in 2020.

“Keeping up with him and hearing him talk, it brings me spirits, because he’s always positive. He’s positive about everything. He’s training. They let him train and things like that, so I’m like, ‘When you come out, man, I don’t know if you will get a chance.’ I’ve been talking to some people for him. They’ve been saying a couple of teams are willing to give him a chance. I’m like, ‘When you get that chance, man, you better not ever — don’t look back, and prove to yourself and prove to everybody that one decision don’t define you and who you are as a man.’” Josh Jacobs on Henry Ruggs

He was just 21 when he arrived in the NFL and produced 452 receiving yards and two touchdowns as a rookie. Ruggs then backed that performance up with another 469 yards and two touchdowns in 2022, though we never got to see him reach his full potential.

Ruggs, who’s still just 26 years old, had his NFL career come to a screeching halt after driving drunk on November 2, 2021, when the vehicle he was driving struck another car driven by Tina Tintor, who passed away from the accident.

He later pled guilty to one count of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death and one count of vehicular manslaughter. Ruggs was sentenced to a prison term lasting somewhere between 36 and 120 months.

Related: Las Vegas Raiders acquire former Pro Bowl linebacker