Green Bay Packers reach unique ‘understanding’ with Jaire Alexander

Now that the 2025 NFL Draft is over, the Green Bay Packers’ next big event is their Organized Team Activities, or OTAs, set to kick off on May 27. Yet, before the Packers begin, they’d reportedly like to reach a resolution with star cornerback Jaire Alexander.

Since the season ended, there have been Packers trade rumors involving Alexander, and those negotiations could still heat up. No matter what, according to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Packers would like to reach a resolution with Alexander before their OTAs kick off later this month. Whether that resolution ends in Alexander being cut, traded, or a contract adjustment remains to be seen, but all options are on the table in Green Bay.

“I’m told there already is an understanding in place between the Packers and CB Jaire Alexander to come to an agreement on his roster and contract situation first, prior to an arrival for the team’s offseason program, per league source. Alexander is not currently in attendance for the Packers in-person workouts, per head coach Matt LaFleur. He reportedly participated in remote sessions last week. The Packers have had exploratory trade talks with other clubs involving Alexander. Releasing him is also an option. I’ve spoken to at least two teams monitoring Alexander’s status for quite some time.” Josina Anderson on Jaire Alexander

Alexander is set to have a $24.6 million cap hit in 2025. Yet, he was only on the field for seven games in 2024, and another seven in 2023.

In other words, the Packers want to know how much they’ll be able to rely on their two-time Pro Bowl cornerback before committing to paying him over $20 million again. Yet, there’s really no way to know how durable their starting corner will be until the season hits.

For now, the Packers can only continue trying to find common ground with Alexander, hoping he’ll be at least open to the idea of taking a pay cut. Another potential solution could see the Packers offer Alexander a chance to make most of his money back, via playing time incentives or other performance triggers.

