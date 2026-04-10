The Green Bay Packers don’t have a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, complicating the team’s ability to address some glaring needs before a season where they have Super Bowl aspirations. There is, however, someone on Day 2 that their front office would reportedly love to get.

According to ESPN‘s NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller, Green Bay “has been widely connected” to cornerbacks in the 2026 NFL Draft with a potential Day 2 pick spent on the position. One name to keep in mind, per Miller, is San Diego State cornerback Chris Johnson, who has “plenty of fans” in the scouting department.

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Packers reporter Rob Demovsky also shared that cornerback is widely viewed within the organization as one of the top Packers draft needs. While Green Bay still likes Keisean Nixon, they want to add another “effective player” to start opposite him.

Corner is an obvious issue on the Packers depth chart. As of right now, the team would be starting Nixon and Carrington Valentine on the outside, with only Benjamin St-Juste, Kamal Hadden, and Shemar Bartholomew as the boundary corner options behind them.

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For a team already facing questions regarding its ability to generate pressure while Micah Parsons (ACL tear) is sidelined, and that is also thin on the interior, help in the secondary is crucial. Of course, it’s also far from a given that Johnson is still available at the 52nd overall pick.

Coming out of San Diego State, Johnson certainly matches the length requirements that Green Bay prioritizes at 6-foot and 193 pounds with 30 5/8″ arms. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compared him to cornerback Byron Murphy, highlighting Johnson’s scheme versatility with good footwork, standout ability to mirror in coverage, and good ball skills.