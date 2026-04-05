In the 2026 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers won’t make a first-round pick for the first time since 2017. However, general manager Brian Gutekunst is shedding some light on one position he will be making a priority with one of his draft picks.

Speaking to reporters at the recent NFL league meetings, the Packers general manager said the team will add competition behind Josh Jacobs at running back.

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“I like our group. We’re certainly gonna add competition to that room. But I like — whether it’s MarShawn as we get him healthy and get him going, [and] Pierre Strong’s there. There’s guys we really like, but I’m sure there will be more competition to come.” Green Bay Packers GM Brian Gutekunst on the running back position (via The Athletic)

Green Bay opted not to retain Emanuel Wilson this offseason, who signed with the Seattle Seahawks coming off a season where he finished as the Packers’ second-leading rusher with 496 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns. The club did re-sign Chris Brooks, but he’s better suited to contribute on passing downs and special teams.

The Packers have already shown some signs of which running back prospects from the 2026 NFL Draft class they’re interested in. Arkansas running back Mike Washington Jr., who had the fastest 40-time at his position at the NFL Combine, is coming in for a pre-draft visit.

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There’s one thing to keep in mind ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. Outside of All-American Jeremiyah Love, who is projected to be a top-10 pick, this is a very thin class at running back. Jadarian Price is the only other running back viewed as a likely Day 2 pick, with Washington Jr. and Jonah Coleman seen as potential mid-round picks.

Realistically, whatever running back Green Bay drafts won’t develop into a starter long-term. This class is more about secondary options and situational backs, which could prove appealing to the Packers as they look for someone who can spell Jacobs and be a bit of an insurance plan behind the oft-injured MarShawn Lloyd.