The Green Bay Packers‘ initial 53-man roster is set. While changes are likely coming over the next few days, especially to the practice squad, odds are the players who are projected to start will be in the lineup in Week 1. That is, unless the Packers can pull off a blockbuster trade in the next few days.

While Packers rumors are always pointing to a potential deal, we haven’t seen one of this magnitude in a long time.

Still, according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, it sounds like the Packers have interest in trading for Micah Parsons. Of course, all 32 teams (yes, including the Cowboys) likely wouldn’t hesitate to add the two-time All-Pro pass rusher to their team, but like everything, it all depends on the price.

“In response to recent indications from the Twitter user known as ‘RickeyScoops‘ (who undoubtedly owns real estate on the NFL’s grapevine) that the Packers want to trade for Parsons, we’ve done some digging. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Packers are ‘interested.’ However, the interest is ‘nowhere near the smoke that’s out there.’ Pro Football Talk on Packers/Micah Parsons

Well, there you have it. The Packers are indeed interested in adding Parsons to the team. However, it takes two to tango.

There’s been zero indication that the Cowboys are even willing to hear a trade offer for their best player. Even with Parsons entering the final year of his contract, the Cowboys are holding out hope that he’ll continue to play for Dallas for years to come.

Still, you can’t fault a team like the Packers for registering interest. After all, crazier things have happened, including shocking trades involving players that no one knew were even available. In other words, it never hurts to place a call and find out what type of offer may intrigue the Cowboys, even if they weren’t initially planning to listen.

Would the Packers be willing to make an offer that’s simply too good to refuse? If so, they apparently haven’t presented it to the Cowboys yet. Yet, there may not be an offer that’s too good to refuse for their Pro Bowl sack artist.

