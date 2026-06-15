Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft was on pace to potentially have an All-Pro season in 2025 before tearing his ACL. Now on the road to a comeback, his return to the field could also come with him playing on a new contract.

Speaking to reporters this past week, Kraft said that his goal is to be on the field for the Week 1 regular-season opener against the Minnesota Vikings. Not only does he intend to be on the field, but he hopes not to be on a pitch count.

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Tucker Kraft stats (2025): 32 receptions, 489 receiving yards, 6 touchdowns, 22 first downs, 61.1 receiving yards per game, 15.3 yards per reception

Kraft suffered the ACL tear on Nov. 2 against the Carolina Panthers. He has been on the road to recovery ever since, making consistent progress since undergoing knee surgery during the winter. While Green Bay will place him on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list ahead of training camp, he is eventually expected to get onto the practice field in August.

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Green Bay has the option of having Kraft play out the final year of his rookie contract, seeing how he looks before signing him to a long-term deal. However, after signing Christian Watson to a contract extension, the team is believed to now be prioritizing a deal with Kraft.

Tucker Kraft contract (Spotrac): $3.624 million base salary

On that front, Packers’ reporter Ryan Wood of USA Today said that he does expect the two sides to agree to a contract extension this summer. Notably, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said earlier this month that Kraft’s deal might reset the market for tight ends.

At a minimum, Kraft will likely receive a multi-year deal worth at least $18 million per season. It would make him one of the three highest-paid tight ends in the NFL, with Kyle Pitts ($15.045 million) a distant fourth. If Kraft resets the market, beating George Kittle’s deal, $19.5 million per season could be on the table.