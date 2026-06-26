The Green Bay Packers offense took a significant step backward this past season following the season-ending Tucker Kraft injury versus the Carolina Panthers. As the standout tight end works his way toward a return, it appears Green Bay is determined to ensure he remains with the franchise for years to come.

ESPN‘s Rob Demovsky said that a contract extension between the Packers and Kraft “appears likely” and it wouldn’t be a surprise if a deal is announced before the regular season kicks off in September.

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“The Packers could wait until Kraft is back on the field before doing an extension, but that also could become more costly if he picks up where he left off. Either way, a deal appears likely given that both sides have stated their desire to go forward together. It would not be a surprise if a lucrative extension is reached before the season.” ESPN’s Rob Demovsky on a potential Tucker Kraft contract extension with the Green Bay Packers

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Tucker Kraft contract (Spotrac): $3.93 million cap hit in 2026, NFL free agent in 2027

Kraft is entering a contract year and is just months removed from undergoing ACL surgery. While he will enter training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list, Green Bay anticipates seeing him back out on the field in Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings. The bigger question is what kind of deal he’ll be playing on.

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Any extension is guaranteed to make Kraft one of the highest-paid NFL tight ends. At least one barometer for a deal has been set, with the Atlanta Falcons signing Kyle Pitts to a three-year contract extension worth $54 million. Pitts’ average annual salary, $18 million, makes him the third highest-paid tight end in the NFL right now.

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange also just landed a new deal, with his three-year deal worth up to $48 million. It’s a maximum AAV of $16 million, which would be fifth among tight ends if he hits all the incentives in the deal.

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Tucker Kraft stats (2025): 32 receptions, 489 receiving yards, 6 touchdowns, 22 first downs, 61.1 receiving yards per game, 15.3 yards per reception

Similar to Pitts and Strange, Green Bay could sign Kraft to a three-year extension and tack it onto his current deal. It would keep him with the Packers through the next four seasons and, most importantly, prevent the All-Pro talent from hitting the open market in 2027.

The risk for the Packers would be in signing Kraft to a long-term deal, with tens of millions of dollars guaranteed, when he’s still recovering from ACL surgery. However, the organization seems steadfast in its commitment to him as a long-term piece in Matt LaFleur’s offense, and it seems clear a new deal will be signed this summer.

Related: Update on Tucker Kraft Injury Return Timeline

Realistically, Kraft’s contract could be worth up to $20 million per season. It would make him the highest-paid tight end in NFL history, surpassing San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle ($19.1 million AAV) and Arizona Cardinals star Trey McBride ($19 million AAV). However, Green Bay could protect themselves a bit by offering slightly lower guaranteed money and higher incentives, as they did with the Christian Watson contract extension earlier this offseason.