George Pickens seemingly blasts Pittsburgh Steelers after trade

Suddenly out of the blue after the 2025 NFL Draft ended, the Dallas Cowboys swung a mini-blockbuster trade for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens. Controversy has seemingly followed the 24-year-old receiver ever since.

Though, now that Pickens is on a new team, he’s apparently taking to social media to blast his old team.

“They the cheapest organization. Ain’t no stacking year after year they gone let them n**** go too soon it’s time.” George Pickens, possibly trash talking the Pittsburgh Steelers

Perhaps Pickens is calling the Steelers cheap because they never committed to paying him a second contract. Now entering the final year of his rookie deal (which is when teams routinely pay members of their core), Pickens is set to play 2025 in a contract year.

Pickens is instead set to earn $3.6 million in 2025, but soon enough, likely next year, he’ll be making seven figures instead of six. Though now we know it won’t be from the Steelers. His next task will be making sure the Cowboys see his value and pay him accordingly.

Even though he’ll now be the No. 2 option in Dallas, Pickens has a good chance to post respectable numbers again. While the Steelers were clearly ready to move on, keep in mind that Pickens has never had a season with fewer than 800 receiving yards since arriving in the NFL as a second-round pick in 2022.

Meanwhile, Pickens has already weighed in on the latest criticism headed his way, perhaps suggesting he was hacked or something.

New #Cowboys WR George Pickens weighs in on #Steelers’ fans, via his IG stories: pic.twitter.com/mZBo2aeEVH — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 11, 2025

