Ex-NFL star Antonio Brown detained after gunshots ring out at boxing event

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown hasn’t played in the NFL since 2021. Yet, he’s somehow managed to keep his name in headlines ever since.

Brown, now 36 years old, was reportedly very briefly detained by Miami police early on Saturday morning following an altercation where gunshots rang out at a celebrity boxing event. It was actually Brown himself who posted about the incident on his social media page.

No injuries were reported at the scene, and officers made no arrests after questioning several people close to where the incident occurred. However, the investigation is ongoing.

Brown was reportedly engaged in a fight with several people at the boxing event, which was hosted by popular streamer Adin Ross.

“Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me. I WENT HOME THAT NIGHT AND WAS NOT ARRESTED.” Antonio Brown, detailing the situation

It appears Brown escaped without any lingering issues, but that doesn’t mean people won’t still be talking about him in the days and weeks to come. Then again, by posting about it on social media, maybe more attention is exactly what the former star NFL receiver seeks.

Brown, a four-time first-team All-Pro selection and seven-time Pro Bowler, played 146 games across 12 NFL seasons, where he earned $80.7 million.

