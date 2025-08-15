Efton Chism III has been one of the stars of camp for the Patriots this summer. The speedy receiver played college ball at FCS Eastern Washington and signed on with the Patriots after going undrafted in the 2025 draft.

Since coming to Foxboro, Chism has impressed with his speed, reliable hands, and route-running ability. Last year, Chism would’ve already been a lock to make the roster, but the team is much deeper at receiver this offseason.

At the top of the depth chart, Stefon Diggs, Mack Hollins, Pop Douglas, and Kyle Williams are firmly entrenched. Chism is fighting with several other receivers for just one or two spots, but the quick UDFA is clearly enjoying some positive momentum.

Evan Lazar of Patriots.com listed 10 observations following the Patriots’ joint practices with the Vikings, and Chism got his own paragraph. Lazar mentioned that Chism is on an “upward trajectory” and was extremely consistent in practice this week.

“Chism was the best receiver on the field for the Patriots second unit in Thursday’s practice, catching a wheel route and corner route for touchdowns in red zone work,” Lazar explained. “Chism fended off the Vikings defender on the corner route after creating enough separation to finish through contact at the catch point. His play strength is a notable trait for a 5-10, 193-pound receiver, while he also caught an underneath crosser in the open field later in practice.”

As Lazar noted, Chism was clearly the best receiver on the field with the Patriots’ second-team offense. The receiver has notably developed solid chemistry with backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs.

“He has been Dobbs’s favorite target in practice and is stacking days after breaking out in the second half of the preseason opener.”

Chism has already received praise from his teammates and Mike Vrabel, so it seems like he has a good shot at being on the team. In the preseason opener, Chism led the team in catches and yards, and if he has a similar performance in Week 2, expect him to be on the roster.