One preseason game is now in the books, and it couldn’t have gone much better for the Patriots. Wins and losses don’t matter of course, but the way the Patriots won against the Commanders was still incredibly impressive.

The team racked up 327 total yards of offense, forced two turnovers, and put up 48 total teams. The game started off in the most exciting way possible, as rookie TreVeyon Henderson returned a kick 100 yards for a score.

Several players stood out in the performance, including undrafted free agent wide receiver Efton Chism III. Chism led the Patriots with 6 catches for 50 yards and one score. Before the game, Chism was fighting for one of the final roster spots, and likely on the outside looking in. Now? At least one insider thinks the rookie will make the team.

Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston provided an updated 53-man roster after the first preseason game, and Perry had Chism on the final roster. In total, Perry kept seven receivers: Stefon Diggs, Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglas, Kyle Williams, Kayshon Boutte, Efton Chism III, and Javon Baker.

Even with keeping seven receivers, Perry left off Kendrick Bourne and Ja’Lynn Polk. Bourne is a veteran who has been around since 2021 and Polk was a second-round pick just last year. At one point, it would have been unfathomable to imagine either of these guys being cut, but it now seems like the most likely scenario.

Bourne had just 38 catches for 305 yards and one touchdown last year, while Polk caught just 12 passes for 87 yards and two scores during his rookie campaign.

Neither Bourne nor Polk have been able to stand out much this summer, and neither played a factor in the preseason opener. Bourne didn’t record a statistic and Polk unfortunately had to leave early due to injury. It’s unclear if either receiver will be able to do enough to jump Chism and/or Baker for a roster spot at this point.