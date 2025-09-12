The Philadelphia Eagles will be without their oft-injured star for Sunday’s Super Bowl rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tight end Dallas Goedert will miss the game with a knee sprain. He recorded a team-high seven catches for 44 yards in Philadelphia’s Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Despite missing Sunday’s contest, SportsRadio 94WIP Eagles reporter Eliot Shorr-Parks believes Goedert will be on the field for Week 3’s contest against the Los Angeles Rams.

“It is not believed to be long-term injury that will keep him sidelined for long,” Shorr-Parks posted Wednesday on X.

Dallas Goedert has a knee sprain that has his status vs. Kansas City up in air, per league sources



Team will see how he progresses this week. It is not believed to be long-term injury that will keep him sidelined for long — if at all



Goedert had a team-high 7 catches in Wk 1 pic.twitter.com/nHqOp1373c — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) September 10, 2025

Goedert’s Troubling Injury Pattern

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

This marks just the latest in a long line of injuries for the veteran tight end:

2024: Missed seven games due to hamstring and knee injuries

Missed seven games due to hamstring and knee injuries 2023: Missed three games due to a fractured forearm

Missed three games due to a fractured forearm 2022: Missed five games due to a shoulder fracture

Missed five games due to a shoulder fracture 2020: Missed five games with a fractured left ankle and calf strain

In 94 games over eight seasons with Philadelphia, Goedert has 356 catches for 4,129 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns. In 12 playoff games, he has accumulated 562 yards on 52 receptions and four scores.

Goedert agreed to a restructured one-year, $10 million deal to remain with the Eagles for 2025.

With Goedert sidelined, Philadelphia will rely more heavily on backups Grant Calcaterra and Kylen Granson.

The Eagles are 1.5-point road favorites against Kansas City.