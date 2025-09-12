The Philadelphia Eagles will be without their oft-injured star for Sunday’s Super Bowl rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tight end Dallas Goedert will miss the game with a knee sprain. He recorded a team-high seven catches for 44 yards in Philadelphia’s Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Despite missing Sunday’s contest, SportsRadio 94WIP Eagles reporter Eliot Shorr-Parks believes Goedert will be on the field for Week 3’s contest against the Los Angeles Rams.

“It is not believed to be long-term injury that will keep him sidelined for long,” Shorr-Parks posted Wednesday on X.

Goedert’s Troubling Injury Pattern

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert
Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

This marks just the latest in a long line of injuries for the veteran tight end:

  • 2024: Missed seven games due to hamstring and knee injuries
  • 2023: Missed three games due to a fractured forearm
  • 2022: Missed five games due to a shoulder fracture
  • 2020: Missed five games with a fractured left ankle and calf strain

In 94 games over eight seasons with Philadelphia, Goedert has 356 catches for 4,129 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns. In 12 playoff games, he has accumulated 562 yards on 52 receptions and four scores.

Goedert agreed to a restructured one-year, $10 million deal to remain with the Eagles for 2025.

With Goedert sidelined, Philadelphia will rely more heavily on backups Grant Calcaterra and Kylen Granson.

The Eagles are 1.5-point road favorites against Kansas City.

avatar
By Matt Higgins
Matt Higgins worked in national and local news for 15 years. He started out as an overnight production assistant ... More about Matt Higgins
Mentioned in this article:

More About:
0What do you think?Post a comment.