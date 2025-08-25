Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman went on a trade frenzy Sunday, including acquiring backup quarterback Sam Howell. But why did the Birds trade for him? Also, the Eagles waived a recently acquired quarterback, and we’re one day away from the final cutdown to their 53-man roster on the latest Eagles Daily.

Howie Roseman’s Trio of Trades

Sunday wasn’t a day of rest for Roseman as he pulled off three separate trades throughout the day before Tuesday’s final roster cuts.

In their first move, the Birds acquired 24-year-old backup quarterback Sam Howell and a 2026 sixth-round pick from the Minnesota Vikings for a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2027 seventh-round selection.

With No. 2 quarterback Tanner McKee nursing a finger injury on his throwing hand and the struggles of rookie Kyle McCord and Dorian Thompson-Robinson, the Eagles needed a competent backup ahead of the Sept. 4 season opener against the Dallas Cowboys. Howell, a fifth-round pick by the Commanders in the 2022 NFL Draft, appeared in 20 games (18 starts) in his first three seasons in the league with Washington and the Seattle Seahawks, going 5-13 while completing 62.6% of his passes for 4,139 yards, 22 touchdowns and 23 interceptions. He’s also been sacked 72 times, including a league-leading 65 times in 2023.

Roseman didn’t stop there, bringing back a familiar face in offensive tackle Fred Johnson, who was part of last season’s Super Bowl championship team. Johnson signed a one-year, $1.3 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the offseason, but the Eagles brought him back to Philadelphia for a 2026 seventh-round pick. Backup tackles Matt Pryor and Kendall Lamm failed to impress during training camp. With starting left tackle Jordan Mailata out of action last week due to a concussion, the Eagles needed to improve their backup situation heading into the regular season. Johnson started six games last year and 14 overall in his first six seasons in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Eagles.

After trading for Johnson, Roseman pulled off his final trade of the day, sending offensive tackle Darian Kinnard to the Green Bay Packers for a 2027 sixth-round pick. Kinnard appeared in two games for the Eagles last season, starting one. He became expendable after Johnson returned.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Era Over

The Eagles said goodbye to Dorian Thompson-Robinson on Sunday, waiving the quarterback after trading for him and a fifth-round pick from the Cleveland Browns for QB Kenny Pickett back in March.

The Browns took Thompson-Robinson in the fifth round of the 2023 draft. In his first two seasons in Cleveland, he appeared in 15 games — starting five — going 1-4 and completing 52.6% of his passes for 880 yards, one touchdown and 10 interceptions.

In Philadelphia’s first two preseason games against the Bengals and Browns, Thompson-Robinson went just 10-for-16 for 73 passing yards, no touchdowns and one interception. The writing was on the wall when he didn’t play in the preseason finale against the New York Jets.

After the Eagles brought in Howell on Sunday, they waived Thompson-Robinson.

Final Cutdown Coming

The Eagles are a day away from making their final roster cutdown to 53, and they still have several questions heading into Week 1 against the Cowboys:

Will Darius Cooper get the last wide receiver spot over Ainias Smith?

Did Adoree’ Jackson do enough to secure the second outside cornerback spot, or can Jakorian Bennett supplant him?

Will Roseman make a move for a defensive end?

How will the backup offensive linemen shake out?

Will McKee miss any time with his finger injury?