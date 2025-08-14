Drake Maye is entering his second NFL season and expectations are high for the passer. Maye was not exactly thrown into the best situation as a rookie, as his coaching staff was unable to get the most out of the team and the pass-catcher group and offensive line left much to be desired.

Still, Maye managed to throw for 2,276 yards with 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, and excited the fanbase in the process. The quarterback position is arguably the most important position in all of sports, and as a result, quarterbacks are usually looked to for leadership.

That’s why it may have come as a surprise to many when Maye wasn’t selected to be a captain last season. Sure, he was a rookie, but it has not been uncommon for rookie passers to earn captaincy from other teams in the past.

Instead, the Patriots under former head coach Jerod Mayo selected Jacoby Brissett, David Andrews, Deatrich Wise Jr., Ja’Whaun Bentley, Jabrill Peppers, and Joe Cardona. Brissett is no longer on the roster, and it’s unlikely the new veteran quarterback, Joshua Dobbs, would be selected considering Maye is now the clear starter.

Maye was asked about potentially being named a captain for this season, and the quarterback didn’t shy away from answering.

“I think it’s a great honor,” Maye said, per CLNS Media. “I think it’s something that don’t take lightly around here, especially with Patriots teams in the past, with the captains they had. It’s an aspiration to be a captain, but there are a lot of guys on this team that deserve that and have played a long time in this league.”

As Maye mentioned, being a captain is a great honor, especially considering some of the legends that have been captains for the Patriots in the past. Considering that Maye is definitely the starting quarterback, it would be more surprising if he isn’t named a captain than if he is.

Maye and the Patriots have two more preseason games left before kicking off the regular season on September 7. If last year is any indication, you can probably expect to see the captains be named in early September.