Detroit Lions urged to trade for Frank Ragnow replacement

Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

While they may have been internally preparing for the move all offseason, the Detroit Lions were still dealt a blow when four-time Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow retired earlier this week. The Lions did select former Georgia guard Tate Ratledge in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and he has been seeing reps at center, but he’s never played a snap in the pros.

Thus, for a team with Super Bowl aspirations, the Lions may want to have a contingency plan in place to help make up for Ragnow’s loss. While center may not be as crucial as left tackle, they still play a very pivotal role, making line calls for their peers. In other words, the Lions need to make sure their starter is prepared for every scenario thrown his way.

Recently, NFL.com’s Gennaro Filice proposed that the Lions trade for Los Angeles Rams center Beaux Limmer. A 2024 sixth-round pick by the Rams, Limmer went on to start 14 games in Los Angeles as a rookie. However, the Rams also signed former Bears center Coleman Shelton to compete at the position this offseason, possibly making Limmer more expendable.

“As we head into summer, this is the time of year when sudden personnel losses spur action. What if the Lions replace one 6-foot-5 center out of Arkansas with another 6-foot-5 center out of Arkansas? Yes, Ragnow entered the league as a pedigreed first-rounder while Limmer didn’t come off the board until late in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Regardless, Limmer was immediately thrust into the lineup by injuries last season, and the rookie ultimately made 16 starts, including both Rams playoff games. Unfortunately, a couple tough snaps against Jalen Carter sealed Los Angeles’ fate in the Divisional Round loss at Philadelphia. And it was those kinds of pass-blocking breakdowns from the youngster that motivated the Rams to bring back old center Coleman Shelton in free agency, inherently sending Limmer to the bench.



All in all, though, Limmer acquitted himself pretty well in Year 1, particularly as a run blocker. Detroit’s offensive line remains secure on the edges with Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker, but the interior is riddled with questions. The Lions just signed Trystan Colon, but I’d like to see them add more to the stew. Detroit’s rise has been fueled in a big way by a beastly offensive front, so the Lions can’t leave anything to chance with this unit. And Brad Holmes has already established a fruitful trading relationship with former boss Les Snead, so it’s not hard to imagine these two working out a deal here.” NFL.com on Lions trading for Beaux Limmer

As noted, the Lions already brought Colon in to help compete with Ratledge, but Limmer could provide a better short and long-term solution in Detroit. Plus, since he’s a former sixth-round pick, trading for Limmer likely wouldn’t cost all that much. Yet, he could also still be in the Rams’ long-term plans, effectively making a trade difficult to pull off.

Related: 4 Trey Hendrickson trade offers emerge from NFL insiders