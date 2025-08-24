The Detroit Lions front office has an excellent history in the NFL Draft, landing players like Amon-Ra St. Brown, Alim McNeil, Kerby Joseph, Malcolm Rodriguez, Brian Branch and Sam LaPorta. However, it appears the franchise is ready to admit that it whiffed on quarterback Hendon Hooker.

Selected with the 68th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the same Lions’ draft class that produced Jahmyr Gibbs, Jack Campbell, LaPorta and Branch, Hooker has failed to deliver on his potential. Coming off one of the worst performances across the league during the NFL preseason, his days in Detroit seem numbered.

Hendon Hooker preseason stats (ESPN): 22-of-40 passes completed, 187 passing yards, 0-3 TD-INT, 36.1 QB rating, 55% completion rate, 4.7 yards per attempt

Speaking to reporters after a 26-7 preseason loss to the Houston Texans, Lions head coach Dan Campbell admitted that Hooker might need a change of scenery.

Related: Detroit Lions’ Rookie Standout Isaac Teslaa Earns Glowing Praise

“How much development do you believe there is? We’re talking about Hooker right now, how much development do you believe there still is? Sometimes, does the player need a change of scenery?” Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell following Hendon Hooker’s performance in the preseason finale

At one point, Campbell seemed to stop himself mid-sentence when he was about to say “I wish Hooker the best,” instead saying he wished the quartebrack had a better performance. With Kyle Allen solidifying himself as the Lions’ backup quarterback this season, it’s time to consider where Hooker could get a fresh start.

Las Vegas Raiders

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Las Vegas Raiders just lost backup quarterback Aidan O’Connell to a fractured right wrist for the next two months. That puts the team in a position where Cam Miller, a sixth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, would be the No. 2 behind Geno Smith. Considering that Miller has completed just 50 percent of his 24 pass attempts this season, that’s probably not a gamble Las Vegas wants to make.

Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly has a lot of experience at the collegiate level, which could aid in helping Miller transition into a new system. If Smith ever goes down—which is pretty unlikely—Las Vegas could be a run-oriented team that relies heavily on tight end Brock Bowers.

Related: Best NFL Revenge Games 2025, including Detroit Lions vs Los Angeles Rams

New York Jets

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

It certainly would’ve been more ideal for Hendon Hooker if he could’ve landed with a new team ahead of training camp. Of course, Detroit wanted to give him one more summer to prove himself. If he has to transition to joining a new team, it makes sense to do so with a coaching staff with which he has some familiarity.

New York Jets‘ offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand served as Detroit’s passing game coordinator from 2022–24, and head coach Aaron Glenn knows what type of player Hooker can be in the locker room and quarterback room. There would be no pressure early, with Hooker as the third-string quarterback. He would have several months to learn the system and work behind the scenes. Then, if Justin Fields struggles, Hooker could get a shot late in the year.

Related: Game by Game New York Jets Predictions 2025; Game by Game Detroit Lions Predictions

Dallas Cowboys

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys love rolling the dice on former top-100 picks. Joe Milton III also did himself no favors in the preseason, throwing 2 interceptions with a 55.4 percent completion rate and routinely throwing targets well off-target to open receivers. At the very least, Dallas could bring in some added competition for him. Hooker doesn’t have any ties to the Cowboys’ coaching staff, but it’s another spot where he could learn from a veteran quarterback and potentially overtake Milton for the backup job later in the regular season.

Related: Best NFL Rosters 2025

Carolina Panthers

Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales helped revitalize the career of quarterback Bryce Young. Perhaps a return home for North Carolina native Hendon Hooker could benefit the 27-year-old quarterback. In Carolina, Hooker could serve as the No. 3 quarterback behind Young and Andy Dalton. This would give the Panthers a veteran option if Young gets hurt, while also allowing them to see if they can get anything out of Hooker.