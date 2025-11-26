It’s safe to say, the Detroit Lions aren’t as good as last year’s version that won 15 games and earned the No. seed in the NFC playoff race. Losing both their offensive and defensive coordinators to head coaching roles with other teams surely hasn’t helped.

Neither has being forced to shuffle the offensive line, after the retirement of four-time Pro Bowler Frank Ragnow.

The good news is, Ragnow has suddenly unretired, and he’ll be rejoining the Lions, effective immediately.

Making the good news even better is the fact that Ragnow is reportedly “in shape and ready to roll, sooner than later.”

Considering he’s an offensive lineman who doesn’t have to sprint 50 yards every other play, chances are Ragnow will be returning to the Lions’ lineup as their starting center in the next week or two. Plus, it helps that he already knows Dan Campbell’s offense, shortening his reacclimation period even more.

Ragnow was part of the glue that helped hold one of the best offensive lines together in the past few years. His absence has been notable early on, but his return comes at the perfect time for a 7-4 Lions team that needed overtime to defeat the New York Giants last Sunday.

Ragnow’s return will likely shift Graham Glasgow to left guard, where Kayode Ayosika and Christian Mahogany have started. Though, with Mahogany’s season-ending injury, the Lions are down to only Ayosika, and he’s ranked 42nd among 81 qualifying guards graded by Pro Football Focus this season.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Ragnow’s “first chance” to play will come in Week 14 against the Dallas Cowboys. Though “it is considered unlikely for now.”

