After a frustrating loss to rivals, the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving, the Detroit Lions got some more bad news on Saturday.

Earlier this week, the Lions received some unexpected positive news. In June, four-time Pro Bowler Frank Ragnow surprisingly decided to retire from the NFL after seven impactful seasons in the league. However, the center had a change of heart and revealed to Detroit that he intended to make a return to the field this season.

With the trade deadline long passed, getting such a high-level player off the street late in the season was huge for the Lions. Furthermore, suiting up in Week 14 versus the Dallas Cowboys was looking very possible. Well, that is now sadly no longer the case.

Eric Woodyard of ESPN reports that Ragnow “failed his physical and will not play for the team this season.” The lineman has a Grade 3 hamstring strain that will take the rest of the regular season to heal. However, Woodyard noted that the team still owns his rights for the next two seasons if he decides to return next year.

The disappointing news comes just days after the Lions suffered a frustrating loss to the Packers at home on Thanksgiving. It was their fourth loss in their last seven games after opening the season with a 4-1 record. The setback drops them to eighth in the NFC playoffs standings and puts their postseason hopes in a far more perilous position.