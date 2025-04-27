Sean Payton compares new Denver Broncos draftee to two-time All-Pro

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Like the rest of the league, the Denver Broncos just wrapped up the 2025 NFL Draft, where they came away with seven new players. The first of which is former Texas Longhorns cornerback Jahdae Barron, the team’s first-round pick and the 20th overall pick.

While Barron will generate the most attention in the Broncos’ draft class, there’s another prospect whom head coach Sean Payton is raving about. Specifically, the Broncos’ third-round selection, receiver Pat Bryant, who Payton compared to former Saints two-time All-Pro receiver Michael Thomas.

“(Bryant) has just a lot of traits that Mike had. Especially at the line of scrimmage.” Sean Payton on Pat Bryant

Bryant is 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, which gives him the same height and weight profile as Thomas. They also had similar 40-yard dash times, considering Thomas was clocked at 4.57 and Bryant at 4.61.

Thomas was a former second-round pick, whereas Bryant lasted until the third, and his lack of elite athleticism is likely a big reason why.

Yet, Bryant would have to be really good to live up to his new head coach’s NFL pro comparison. If he can emerge as one of Bo Nix’s top targets, Bryant should get plenty of opportunities to shine.

First, he’ll have to earn a role while competing with the likes of Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims, Troy Franklin, and Devaughn Vele.