For the second season in a row, the Denver Broncos allowed the third-fewest points in the NFL. After making minimal changes, but suffering a few losses such as John Franklin-Myers, who signed a $63 million contract in free agency, the Broncos are expected to emerge in 2026 with a top-five defense for the third year in a row. But there are some potential threats that could ruin their plans.

One critical factor is what happens with Jonathon Cooper, who ranked second on the team with eight sacks last season. Cooper was arrested twice in June, and now there’s fear that he’ll face NFL suspension. Yet, after seeing the Detroit Lions release Terrion Arnold, The Athletic‘s Broncos insider Nick Kosmider didn’t rule out Denver doing the same with Cooper too.

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If the Broncos don’t have Cooper on the field in 2026, they may have to turn elsewhere for more pass-rush help. Could that include reuniting with a franchise icon and future Hall of Famer?

Broncos/Von Miller Reunion? Don’t Count On It

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Kosmider recently published a Broncos mailbag in which he addressed the team’s edge rusher position and the possibility of Denver’s defense not being able to rely on Cooper’s production in 2026. In doing so, he was asked whether signing Von Miller could be a solution to help make up for the potential loss of Cooper.

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While he didn’t shoot down the idea, Kosmider doesn’t feel like the 37-year-old Miller properly fits Denver’s needs.

“The Broncos may look to the veteran market to add another piece. Joey Bosa, Jadeveon Clowney, Haason Reddick and, yes, Miller, are among the players with proven production who could be signed on a short-term deal. Miller, who led the Broncos to their Super Bowl 50 victory and is arguably the best defensive player in team history, had nine sacks for the Commanders as a rotational rusher last season. He could still be a weapon for Denver in certain packages, but he is also 37 and won’t factor into the special teams equation. I’m not sure that’s what the Broncos are looking for from a fifth edge rusher.” The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider on Broncos’ Edge Rusher

While Miller has indicated a desire to return to Denver, it may not be in the cards for the eight-time Pro Bowler. Yet, perhaps that could change if the situation changes with Cooper.

For now, the Broncos seem intent on relying on their in-house talent, which includes 2024 third-round pick Jonah Eliss and 2025 fourth-round pick Que Robinson, both of whom the team are high on. If all else fails, several veterans are available, including Miller.

Related: 10 NFL Teams That Could End Super Bowl Drought in February