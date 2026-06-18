It’s the middle of June, and aside from mandatory minicamps, there’s not much going on around the NFL right now. The biggest storyline is which team will draft quarterback Brendan Sorsby and how high he’ll go. Could the Detroit Lions factor into Sorsby’s future?

Upon first glance, the Lions shouldn’t have anything to do with Sorsby. They don’t need a future franchise quarterback quite yet. Jared Goff will be just 32 this season. Then again, Goff is only under contract through 2028.

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Detroit’s backup situation almost screams that they need a developmental prospect. Goff’s top backup, 33-year-old Teddy Bridgewater, is actually older than he is. The only other QB on the Lions roster is undrafted rookie Luke Altmyer. In other words, finding a developmental QB is actually a need in Detroit.

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So, given that the Lions should be looking to add a young QB prospect to their roster, could Sorsby be in play? Lions head coach Dan Campbell recently addressed those rumors.

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“All I can tell you is that we look at everything,” Campbell said, via transcript from the team. “(General manager) Brad (Holmes) looks at everything, and so nothing is off the docket, so our eyes are open. Doesn’t mean we will make a move or we won’t.”

Well then, Campbell didn’t really give us much to work with there. Yet, the fact that he didn’t shoot it down or offer any negative comments toward Sorsby’s situation suggests that the Lions really are doing their due diligence on the QB prospect. Heck, chances are they’ve already looked at the film and may have even formed an opinion on the 22-year-old.

Sorsby is being looked upon as someone who could be drafted anywhere from the first to the fourth round. Yet, there’s no chance the Lions would spend their 2027 first on Sorsby. But that doesn’t mean they wouldn’t have interest in him at a lower price.

Related: 5 Possible Brendan Sorsby NFL Supplemental Draft Landing Spots for Late July