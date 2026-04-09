A new report has revealed the two players the Dallas Cowboys would be open to trading future draft assets to move up and take in this month’s NFL Draft.

We are over a week into April, and that means the 2026 edition of the NFL draft is just a couple of weeks away. In this year’s event, the Cowboys have a pair of picks in the top 20 because of another seven-win season last year, and after landing an extra first-rounder in a deal before the trade deadline.

Dallas has been linked to a variety of players with their picks at 12 and 20, respectively. And getting two top 20 talents in this year’s class should be seen as a coup for a Cowboys team that’s had back-to-back losing seasons. However, it also gives them a pair of assets they could use to move up into the top 10, or perhaps even the top five.

As we get closer to the event, rumors continue to swirl that Dallas is willing to give up their picks in Round 1 and possibly more to take a player who can be an immediate difference maker in 2026. But which are the Cowboys so in love with that they would take that bold step for? A new report has shed a bunch of light on the top 10 prospects they are big fans of.

Cowboys willing to trade up in draft for Caleb Downs and Rueben Bain Jr.

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

“Trading up continues to be a possibility, especially if there’s a player they have high on their board who backslides a tad,” ESPN NFL expert Jordan Reid reports. “Safety Caleb Downs (Ohio State) and edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. (Miami) are believed to be players whom the Cowboys would maneuver for, as Dallas reportedly sees both as instant-impact game changers on defense.”

Bain Jr. was a controversial figure at the NFL Combine over his arms being short, for NFL standards. However, the stud pass rusher was a key part of a Hurricanes team that reached the National Championship game in January as he posted 9.5 sacks, 54 tackles, and 15.5 tackles for loss.

Downs is viewed as one of the most NFL-ready players in this years class. Due to his impressive versatility at safety, and a very high football IQ.