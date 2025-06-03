Dak Prescott and fiancée welcome second daughter

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

31-year-old Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos announced the birth of their second daughter on Saturday.

Aurora Rayne Prescott was born May 22 and weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces, according to the NFL star’s Instagram post.

Welcome to the world, Aurora Rayne 💞!! Dallas Cowboys star QB Dak Prescott confirmed the birth of his second daughter, Aurora, on Instagram Saturday morning! Congrats to Dak and his fiancée Sarah Jane! https://t.co/iZyPPaNjH5 — CBS News Texas (@CBSNewsTexas) May 31, 2025

“Thank You God!” Dallas’ signal-caller captioned the photo. “Welcome, Aurora Rayne! May 22, 2025. God is Great. I love you @sarahjane and the family we’ve created.” Ramos also shared a carousel of photos to her Instagram to celebrate. “Our sweet Aurora Rayne Prescott arrived on her due date 9 days ago, 5.22.25,” she wrote. “We’ve been soaking it all in. So beyond grateful and in love with our family of 4.”

Prescott and Ramos also share an older daughter named Margaret Jane Rose. She’s a Leap Year baby, born on Feb. 29, 2024. The pair got engaged on a golf course in October 2024.

Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Prescott suffered a season-ending hamstring surgery this past November and required surgery. He was in the midst of a tough stretch before getting hurt, going 3-5 as Dallas’ starting quarterback. He’ll look to rebound this upcoming season – he and the Cowboys open the season against their rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, on “Thursday Night Football.”