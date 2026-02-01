After a long search, the Cleveland Browns finally have their new head coach. While not everyone was thrilled with the decision to hire Todd Monken, one of the team’s players could greatly benefit from the move.

One of the Browns’ biggest issues will be identifying their next starting quarterback. Yet, with Deshaun Watson, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders set to return in 2026, do the Browns already have their QB on the roster?

Their new head coach is reportedly a big fan of Sanders, who the Browns selected with the 144th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. In fact, Monken’s former team, the Baltimore Ravens, even tried to select Sanders in last year’s draft, but were told by Shedeur’s father, Deion, not to pick the QB. Deion didn’t want to see his son sit as a backup behind Lamar Jackson.

After the Browns announced Monken as their new head coach, he had a chance to meet with Shedeur. In doing so, Monken reminded the soon-to-be 24-year-old that he’d hoped to draft Sanders last season, but it just didn’t work out.

“We tried to draft your ass last year for God’s sake,” Monken said. “It all worked out. You remember that, right? Some day we’ll get a chance to talk about that.”

Meanwhile, landing in Cleveland eventually allowed Shedeur to see the field as a rookie, where he ended up making seven starts. Now, Monken gets a chance to coach the former fifth-round pick, and the Browns hope they can uncover a late-round gem.

