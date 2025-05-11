NFL reporter predicts who will be Cleveland Browns starting QB

Credit: Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns are holding a four-man competition this summer for the starting quarterback job between Shedeur Sanders, Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel and Kenny Pickett. While the battle hasn’t officially started, there are already predictions on who will be the Browns starting quarterback in September.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated believes, as of now, that Flacco will be the Browns’ starting quarterback in Week 1. However, he does believe both Sanders and Gabriel will have a shot to change that this summer.

Notably, Breer doesn’t have Pickett factoring into that equation. It partially aligns with recent insight from NFL reporters that Cleveland will ultimately wind up rostering just three quarterbacks come Week 1. If that’s the case, Pickett would seemingly be the one shown the door.

Back in March, the Browns traded Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a fifth-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for Pickett. The hope for Browns’ general manager Andrew Berry might be that another team gets desperate, likely caused by a quarterback injury this summer, creating a new suitor for Pickett.

Joe Flacco stats (ESPN): 1,618 passing yards, 13-8 TD-INT, 60.3% completion rate, 7.9 yards per attempt, 90.2 QB rating in five games with the Cleveland Browns in 2023

Cleveland does have the least amount invested in Flacco. The 40-year-old quarterback signed a one-year deal worth $4.25 million this offseason, but only $3 million is guaranteed at signing. He’s the only quarterback that the team could cut without effectively admitting it burned a draft pick.

Sanders and Gabriel are both slitting reps in rookie minicamp, but the third-round quarterback does have the early advantage in the position battle. However, both rookies will lose out on practice reps when veterans report with Flacco and Pickett splitting first-team reps during OTAs and training camp.

