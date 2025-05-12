Cleveland Browns Pro Bowler set to miss entire 2025 season with neck injury

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns aren’t expected to compete for a playoff spot this season. Not with Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders as the Browns’ quarterbacks. Consider it a rebuilding season, especially with the Browns holding an additional first-round pick from the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2026.

Yet, Cleveland’s season just took another turn for the worse after Monday’s news that one-time Pro Bowl linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has been placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. Since he’s been placed on the PUP list now, before the schedule begins, it means JOK will miss the entire season.

“The Browns announce they’re placing Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on Reserve/PUP, which effectively ends his 2025 season. JOK has neck and concussion issues, and Cleveland telegraphed this in sniffing around veteran LBs pre-draft, then taking Carson Schwesinger in the second round.” SI’s Albert Breer on Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Though, Koramoah’s injury is no laughing matter, he’s dealing with a serious neck injury that limited him to just eight games in 2024. Still just 25 years old, Koramoah had some injury concerns coming out of college, and now it appears those issues have followed him to the NFL too.

While he’ll be forced to miss the entire season, the hope is that the Browns’ linebacker will be able to return to full health by the time the 2026 season kicks off. Until then, rookie Carson Schwesinger is expected to receive as many snaps as he can handle in his debut season.

