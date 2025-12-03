The Cleveland Browns have started three different quarterbacks this season. They may be gearing up to have a fourth starting QB in the very near future, with Deshaun Watson potentially joining the fray too.

For now, Shedeur Sanders seems to be the favorite to close out the season as the starter, but Dillon Gabriel and even Watson could take over, too. Plus, signs are suggesting that Watson may finally be ready to return to the field after suffering two Achilles injuries.

On Wednesday, Watson took a huge step toward returning as the Browns opened the three-time Pro Bowler’s window to return. The Browns now have three weeks to determine whether they’ll be shutting Watson down for the rest of the season or place him on the active roster.

Notably, Watson also recently went on his first road trip of the season to help Sanders, who was making his first start. Yet, that was the first time Watson had been deemed healthy enough to stand on the sideline for a full game.

Now, it appears he’s closer than ever to a return. The question is, will the Browns make a concerted effort to get a chance to evaluate the 30-year-old before the season ends? Or will they continue to roll with the youngsters, hoping Gabriel or Sanders can flash enough talent to help Cleveland believe they can develop into a franchise quarterback?

