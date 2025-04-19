NFL Draft buzz: Insider predicts Cleveland Browns will bypass Shedeur Sanders, trade back into first round for this quarterback

The Cleveland Browns need a new franchise quarterback after admitting that the Deshaun Watson era has been a failure. But when in the 2025 NFL Draft will they take one?

The Browns own the No. 2 pick, and with Miami quarterback Cam Ward most likely going to the Tennessee Titans first overall, that leaves Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders on the board.

However, many mock drafts have the Browns bypassing Sanders and taking his Buffaloes teammate and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, the wide receiver-cornerback dual threat.

If that happens, who will the Browns target as their signal caller of the future?

ESPN NFL insider Field Yates predicts the Browns will trade back into the first round and select Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart.

“My vote is trading up to land Dart late in the first round. It’s plausible, and it’s not cost-prohibitive,” notes Yates. “There’s a possibility Dart is long gone by this point, but if he does last until, say, the Texans’ No. 25 pick, the Browns would be smart to consider a move up. Remember, the Giants could be lurking in the QB class, too, and could try their own trade up the board. New York has the 34th overall pick, so Cleveland might not be able to stay put at No. 33 and assume Dart will still be there.”

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dart is considered the third-best quarterback in a weak class, even though Louisville’s Tyler Shough and Alabama’s Jalen Milroe have been rising. Scouts say Dart is an accurate passer who can beat man coverage but needs to work on his footwork and delivery quickness.

With Dart, the Browns wouldn’t have to rush his development as they have Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett as their top two QBs going into 2025. They could build up the offensive line for when Dart is ready to take the reins and would have a top playmaker in Hunter when he does.

In his senior season with the Rebels, Dart led the SEC in completion percentage (69.3), passing yards (4,279), yards gained per pass completion (15.5) and yards per game (329.2), while topping all of FBS in yards gained per pass attempt (10.8) and passing efficiency rating (180.7).