Just when the focus was finally shifted away from a potential Myles Garrett trade, the Cleveland Browns shocked the world by sending their best player to a top Super Bowl contender from the NFC. The Garrett trade, as difficult as it was, undoubtedly set up the Browns for a brighter future, once they do finally figure out their quarterback situation.

The question is, what’s next? As much as Browns general manager Andrew Berry insists that the Garrett trade isn’t the beginning of a fire sale, some can’t help but wonder about the status of other veterans on the roster. Even team insiders aren’t entirely buying Berry’s stance with the media, and they think it’s time the Browns lean into a rebuild.

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Now, The Athletic‘s Browns insider Zac Jackson believes the team should trade star cornerback Denzel Ward next.

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Ward, 29, has been with the Browns since the team made him the fourth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Despite the team qualifying for the playoffs just two times in Ward’s eight seasons in Cleveland, he’s still earned Pro Bowl honors five times.

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“Yes, the Browns should trade Denzel Ward if they can find the right deal. As for the uncertainty with Grant Delpit ahead of the final year of his contract, the result should either be an extension or a trade, too. There’s no sense in partially embracing a rebuild, and the team should swallow as much dead money as necessary on the salary cap in the next two seasons to get back to spending big money going forward.” The Athletic’s Zac Jackson on Denzel Ward

Ward is coming off another Pro Bowl season, his third in a row. Like Garrett, the Browns could sell high on an aging veteran, even if he’s still in his prime.

Teams are always looking for more cornerbacks, especially elite ones like Ward. With just two years left on his contract, there’s no guarantee Ward wants to re-sign in Cleveland again, especially if they can’t find a franchise QB. As a result, trading him now and getting a bit of extra draft capital in return may make the most sense for Cleveland in the long run.

In fact, another trade structured like the Garrett one, where the Browns get a high-end cornerback, in this case, in exchange for Ward plus draft picks, may appeal to a team that still wants to put up a fight in 2026. Cleveland isn’t rich in cornerback depth, so a Ward trade would stretch the team thin at the position, which could also help drive up their price at the negotiation table.

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